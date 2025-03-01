MARK PASSIO’S SPEECH AGAINST THE FED AND THE SOLUTION FOR DEALING WITH PSYCHOPATHS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Passio was formerly a Satanist (satanic priest) but eventually saw the light! His insights are therefore truly based on experience.
Passio’s speech on The Fed and psychopathy (given in 2010) is simply brilliant, incredibly insightful and best of all, he gives the solution for dealing with these horrendous criminals currently running this planet!!!
I highly recommend you listen to Passio’s Podcasts start at #1, it’s a real education. https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/podcast
and his videos https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/videos