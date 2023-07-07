X22 REPORT Ep. 3110b - Those In Power No Longer Pull The Strings, Hunters Become The Hunted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3110b - July 6, 2023
Those In Power No Longer Pull The Strings, Hunters Become The Hunted
The [DS] is no longer in power. The strings have been cut. Trump and the patriots are now hunting the [DS] players. From the very beginning Trump set a plan in motion, he put the pieces together to trap the [DS] and expose them to the people so the people would be able to see the infiltration. Once the people see it and live the people will fight to take back this country.
