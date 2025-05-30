Morning Summary for May 30, 2025

This video: Beautiful strikes of aerial bombs from the UMPK on grain warehouses occupied by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the outskirts of the border town of Alekseyevka in Sumy Oblast.

▪️ Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces used missile weapons and Geran-2 drones to strike targets in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhia Regions. In Odesa Region, impacts were recorded in Izmail, a port city on the border with Romania.

▪️ The AFU attacked Kursk with drones. The acting governor reported that a 27-year-old man was wounded (he was driving a car). Drone debris damaged the building of Kursk City Hospital No. 1 - windows were broken in the inpatient department. There is also damage to apartment buildings from falling drone debris. The day before last, the enemy struck the emergency room of a hospital in the village of Korenevo, Korenevo District. The medical facility is non-operational, and it was practically destroyed as a result of the attack.

▪️ On the Kursk section of the State Border, the Northern Group of Forces struck a 225th Separate Assault Battalion of the AFU that had advanced from Iskryskovshchyna in Sumy Region.

▪️ In the Sumy direction, the Russian Army is developing success in the Oleksiyivka and Vodolaha area, reporting pressure on our troops on Yunakivka from the direction of the captured Loknya. The offensive strip in the Sumy Region stretches for 27 km, the enemy is offering organized resistance. The AFU defense is being broken with the help of FAB bombs with JDAM.

▪️ In Belgorod Region, in Shebekino, a fighter of the Orlan unit was wounded by a strike from the AFU. In Belyanki, an FPV drone hit a tractor in the field. In the village of Zimovenya, a private house was damaged by a drone strike. Another drone detonated in the yard of another household. In Belgorod District, on the Oktyabrsky - Shchetinivka road section, an FPV drone struck a cargo truck.





▪️ In the Kupiansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces occupied Stroivka, demonstrating the flag in the settlement. The village is located in the Kharkiv Region, adjacent to the Belgorod section of the State Border in the Valuyki direction.

▪️ In the Krasny Liman direction, there are reports of successes of the Russian Armed Forces in the settlement of Ridskoduby, located on the border of the DPR and Kharkiv Region. Our troops raised the flag in the central part of the village, the enemy is counterattacking.

▪️ In the Konstantinovka direction, the Russian Army liberated Shevchenko Pershe, developing success from the Vozdvyzhensky salient.

▪️ In the South Donetsk direction, the Eastern Group of Forces repelled seven counterattacks by the AFU, five of which involved the use of armored vehicles, including M113 APCs, Humvee IFVs, and Wolfhound armored trucks. Our troops continue the offensive from the flanks towards Komar, fierce battles are underway, the enemy is pulling up reserves. Heavy fighting also continues in Novopol. Clearing of the built-up area on the controlled territory is underway.

▪️ In Kherson Region, a strike by the AFU on Novaya Zburyevka in the Hola Prystan district led to the death of two men. When an ambulance arrived at the scene, it came under renewed shelling, and the vehicle was damaged. The enemy also shelled Radensk, Oleshky, Kakhovka, Nova Kakhovka, Vasylivka, Velyka Lepetykha, Dnipryany, Zavodivka, Kairy, Lyubymivka, Nova Mayachka, and Sofiyivka.