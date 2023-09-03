War & Digital Dollars 03/09/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden
extends a National Emergency due to extraordinary threat Russia’s actions
against Ukraine pose to U.S. Foreign Minister Qin Gang from China said: “there
will surely be conflict and confrontation” with the U.S. In other news, global
banking giants are starting a 12-week digital dollar test with the Federal
Reserve bank of New York.
00:00 - Gas/Electric Package for Church
06:51 - China Warns of Conflict with U.S.
09:25 - Israel Attacks Aleppo Airport
11:22 - CBDC’s Must be Terminated
15:25 - Programmable Dollars
19:08 - Joseph’s Kitchen
28:36 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
