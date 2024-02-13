Matt Gaetz revisits 'deep state' prediction made about Biden and 2024 | Eric Bolling

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Eric Bolling The Balance ~ Newsmax | Matt Gaetz revisits 'deep state' prediction made about Biden and 2024. CALLED IT: Regarding a possible in-party effort to remove Joe Biden from the 2024 equation, Rep. Matt Gaetz joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to discuss his own prediction on the matter from over a year ago.
Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.
Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.