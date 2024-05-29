MODEL / TV STAR KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

Liposuction surgery? This woman was fit. No fat available to remove. Why would she go in for this procedure? One of my relatives does these surgeries for a living, by the way. All of his patients are obese and he is rich. People love the easy way. Anyhow, the poison injections were definitely involved in her death. Too many young people dying. Rest in peace, Luana Andrade.

Nov 10, 2023 "Brazilian influencer Luana Andrade has died after liposuction surgery. She was 29. Globo 1, a news outlet in Brazil, reported that Luana passed away on Nov. 7 at a São Paulo hospital after she suffered a cardiac arrest during the surgery. In a statement translated from Portuguese, São Luiz Hospital explained the tragedy to Globo 1. "After approximately two and a half hours of surgery, the patient presented with an abrupt respiratory event and went into cardiac arrest, being immediately resuscitated by the team. The surgery was interrupted, and the patient underwent tests that revealed massive thrombosis. She was transferred to the ICU, where she underwent medication and hemodynamic treatment. Despite all the efforts of the hospital team, she progressed unfavorably and died around 5:30 a.m. today [Tuesday]. The cause of death was massive pulmonary embolism," the statement read. Luana starred on season 6 of Brazilian reality show "Power Couple" with her boyfriend, João Hadad."

