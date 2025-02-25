Demolitions in Umm Al-Khair





The Zionist occupation demolished three Palestinian homes in the village of Umm al-Khair in Masafer Yatta, leaving dozens of Palestinians homeless in the cold weather.

Interview: Ahmad Al-Hathaleen, the owner of the demolished house

Reporting: Sari Jaradat

Filmed: 18/02/2025

