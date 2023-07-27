RFK Jr. Red Pills Fox News Why Early Treatment For COVID Had To Be Destroyed





“There’s a little-known federal law that says you cannot give an emergency use authorization to a vaccine if an existing therapeutic drug that hasn’t been approved for any purpose proves to be effective against the target disease.”





“So if they had admitted that hydroxychloroquine, which they knew from day one that it worked against COVID,” he added, “it would have killed” the vaccination campaign.





Hat tip: https://twitter.com/c_plushie/status/1684017271012995075?s=20