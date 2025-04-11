RT News - April 11 2025 6AM GMT

April 11, 2025

RT visits the site where Israeli gunfire killed a 14-year-old American-Palestinian boy. We speak to his heart broken family, with his father revealing 11 bullets tore into his son. Enough is enough. Around a thousand current and former Israeli Air Force members sign a petition demanding an end to the brutal war in Gaza. We hear from one of them. Ten thousand Euros for a taste of blood. A western charity organisation sells sightseeing tours to Ukrainian combat zones - something Moscow slams as a 'perversion'.









