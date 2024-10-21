RT News - October 21 2024 6AM GMT

Oct 21, 2024

Tensions are again on the rise in the Middle East - the Israeli army hits Lebanon with multiple strikes, claiming its targeting civilian infrastructure like local banks, for allegedly funding Hezbollah's activities. Moldovans are divided on the question of EU integration, as preliminary results of a referendum on whether to join the European bloc have the outcome on a knife edge. That's as the voting itself is plagued by countless reports of violations. The countdown clock is ticking down towards this year's BRICS summit - the first with its new club members. It kicks off on Tuesday in the Russian city of Kazan with more than two dozen countries taking part. Russia, Iran and Oman come together in naval drills, observed by nine other countries in the Indian Ocean. The exercises are aimed at boosting security in the region, amid already growing tensions in the Middle East.