America will be destroyed from within..
PRATHER POINT
PRATHER POINTCheckmark Icon
635 followers
2
107 views • 8 months ago

President Lincoln was right when he said “From whence shall we expect the approach of danger? Shall some trans-Atlantic military giant step the earth and crush us at a blow? Never. All the armies of Europe and Asia...could not by force take a drink from the Ohio River or make a track on the Blue Ridge in the trial of a thousand years. No, if destruction be our lot we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of free men we will live forever or die by suicide.”
― Abraham Lincoln

We will destroy ourselves before any foreign nation sets foot on our soil!

militaryaliensjesuschristianfaithrigged elections
