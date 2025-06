In this podcast, I discuss how abortion is bad for women because it actually leads to their deaths, and they have no idea because of the communist suicidal lies that they have been told.



This argument is for women's health so they actually live.





I am pro life of the mother and the baby.





Cutting a pregnancy short leads to sickness, cancer, sterility abd death for the mother who choses abortion for herself. She is actually aborting her own life and she has no idea.





Alternative link 1:

Alternative link 2: