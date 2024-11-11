A network of tunnels and underground militarized bunker facilities.

●

Former CIA/NSA Contractor Steven D. Kelley Informs us The Getty Museum, Los Angeles, is a National Security Agency (NSA) Base.





The Getty Museum is an actual Nazi/Templar Fortress, controlled by a shadowy elite force of Nazi-type spies who built, operate, serve, hide and protect these special facilities called DUMBS, or Deep Underground Military Bases.





These underground bases are connected to each other by a system of Magnetic Levitation Trains and vacuum technology. Vacuum reduces air drag, allowing these trains to reach very high speeds.

●

Other functions The Getty serves:

• A hub of child trafficking

• Mind control (MK ULTRA) traumatized victims programmed and known by Hollywood

• Missing people used as slave workers

• Adrenochrome harvesting

• Who is really behind the curtain controlling these "World Leaders"...

●

Steven D. Kelley has launched his Mission

Join this fight:

Steven D Kelley Official Telegram Page: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Every Thursday night at 9pm ET: http://TruthCatRadio.com

To schedule Interviews with Steven: [email protected] http://stevendkelley.com

http://stevendkelley2024.com









For the purposes of:

• Taking control of and gaining access to, with full disclosure of the underground facilities, all assets of Getty and all assets of any others connected to Getty

• Freeing the enslaved victims

• Arresting all conspirators with mandatory lifelong containment, no breeding of offspring for future generations and all of their assets forfeited immediately

• Quickly bring about the release of Tesla Free Energy and 100+ years of alien technology, stolen and hidden underground from us

• Seizing all of their wealth, old reserves and treasures, that were stolen from us throughout the centuries

• Claiming all that our tax dollars built

●

This Mission demonstrates our power and authority through

Christ Jesus / The Holy Spirit / The Source of all that is.





This Mission creates the opportunity and the change necessary to bring about a New New World.





This Mission is based not on greed, but rather love & compassion for our fellow man and woman. A world of Service To Others Occupy The Getty, #OTG proposes to expose with live broadcast to the public, The Getty Bunker, The Underground DUMBS and the connecting Hollywood tunnels. Details of satanic individuals will be revealed.





Justice prevails through the Love and Light of Truth





They shall never breed or be uncontained ever again. Their End.

●

• Heinous Acts •

• Murders of Human Race •

• Crimes Against Humanity •

• Crimes Against Earth •

• Makers Of War •

●

We End Them