He was lying on the snow with a hole in his stomach and a cracked head

May 17, 2023





I received a report of a boy about to freeze to death.

He was lying on the white snow with a rigid body.

He had a hole in his stomach, maybe big dogs attacked him.

He couldn't escape and could only lie still.

If he stayed there a little longer, he would most likely die.





At that time, this poor boy was in the process of treatment

He begged me not to leave him

Because he had nowhere to turn to.

I didn't know how he endured with that skull fracture.

It was so painful what the poor creature was going through.

We did erliquia tests and tests.

He only appeared low in Calsio.





My heart was always with this little boy.

I was glad to hear that he was no longer in pain.

At that time, he would be given intravenous injections and medication.

We had yet to see any improvement in his leg.

He still had no strength in his neck or in his leg muscles.

We would start with swimming therapy, I believed we could see a breakthrough.

The most important thing was that this boy was no longer in pain or fear.

We were taking care of him as much as we could and we would go with him.

