'Houston, We Have A Problem': Russia's Newest Top-Secret Satellite 'OLYMPUS-2K' Horrified The U.S.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
So a few days ago, the United States officially accused Russia of allegedly unleashing a real espionage war against American satellites in space. In particular, the former director of US National Space Policy (NSP) at the National Security Council (NSC) and the head of the private company 'Slingshot Aerospace' Audrey Shaffer directly accused the latest Russian satellite 'Olympus-2K' of collecting classified information by flying extremely close to American satellites...............
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN