5G – Microwave As A Weapon – Barrie Trower & Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

In this episode of ICIC, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich conducts an exclusive interview with Barrie Trower, one of the best known experts in the field of microwave radiation and frequencies, which have been researched and used as weapons in intelligence agencies since the early 1950s. Barrie Trower, a former career soldier in the Royal Navy and intelligence officer with MI5 and MI6 is a scientist and has also been a university lecturer. His knowledge in the field of microwave and 5G radiation is of considerable explosive nature and he feels obliged to bring it to the public, which, just like other whistleblowers, has already put him in life-threatening situations.

He reports precisely about the hazardous, entropic effects of microwaves and the possibility to manipulate nature (e.g. HAARP) and even program the human brain.

If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate here. https://checkout.stripe.com/c/pay/cs_live_a1ybQ3PXi7Wl1TeYTNCDSQE8IlMXc1sCo1neG5XLGLPl3Z1Jjh4bqKkBPg#fidkdWxOYHwnPyd1blppbHNgWjA0SU5dTlVAMz0yN3IxPUIzcUxmd0lyaFJPVXNWXD1zSGFmbUBBfXRpf0k3c0hyMk00SEA1f1B1SE1BaEl8cUY1YXNqQ1R9ZH1zZHFDaDRSbjRyU1N9fWNWNTUxfTVkbUpIYCcpJ3VpbGtuQH11anZgYUxhJz8nM2pAYVBJN2BDNExEYV1sZ0xMJyknd2BjYHd3YHdKd2xibGsnPydtcXF1dj8qKn9gYGBoYGFsZCtmamgqJ3gl



https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34



