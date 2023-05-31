© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Denial Of The Adulteress.
Proverbs 30:20 (NIV).
20) “This is the way of an adulterous woman:
She eats and wipes her mouth
and says, ‘I’ve done nothing wrong.’
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Denial is a typical human reaction to obvious sin.
We look for ways to justify our behavior.
To the adulterous, cleaning her body washed away her sin.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p9exf3j
#way #adulterous #woman #eats #wipes #mouth #says #done #nothing #wrong #adulteress #adultery