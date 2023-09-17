BRAINWASHED · A History Lesson in Cultural Conditioning - This documentary is an in-depth study of the mass manipulation and brainwashing of American culture through media, technology, witchcraft, and politics. Ever wake up and wonder, "Why does it seem like the world has gone mad?" This film seeks to answer that question by surveying the mid-to-late 20th century and systematically calling attention to significant events in American history that ultimately led to the creation of the insane/satanic culture we see around us today.

