Farewell to the Martyrs Yazid Ja'ayseh and Muhammad Al-Amer

Citizens of Jenin city bid farewell to the two martyrs, Muhammad Al-Amer and Yazid Ja'ayseh, who were killed by Palestinian security forces two days ago without any prior warning while they were in the alleys of the camp.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 17/12/2024
