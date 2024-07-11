BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IT'S HAPPENING: THE RE-INHABITED REPUBLIC -- COL. SANDRA MIARECKI
120 views • 10 months ago

Retired Col. Sandy Miarecki is suing the DOD and Air Force for mandating bioweapons shots on military members, those suits are ongoing. But today we talk about the fall of the criminal CORPORATE government in the District of Columbia and the return of the rightful Constitutional government of the people, the re-inhabited Republic which is now running parallel to the corporate government. And this is HOW you can help save America.


Sign up as a voter in the Republic (and the newsletter):

https://members.republicfortheunitedstatesofamerica.org/register


Main Republic website:

https://republicfortheunitedstatesofamerica.org/


38 min video explaining and connecting the dots:

https://odysee.com/@PresidentGeiger:c/How-to-Save-America:b


