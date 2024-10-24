BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: John Graff—The End of Banking?
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
245 views • 7 months ago

October 23, 2024: My guest this week is John Graff, Saskatchewan farmer, Bible teacher, consultant to various world leaders and community advocate for sound policies regarding money, agriculture, sovereignty, nutrition, health and a myriad of other topics. In this episode, we discuss the intentions of globalist billionaires and institutions to manipulate Canadians into CBDC’s (Central Bank Digital Currencies) and why they have been forced to delay that implementation. We also discuss strategies to develop a parallel economy using physical gold and silver as currencies that hold their value in a time of inflation.


To learn more about John Graff and Living Streams Institute, visit:

https://livingstreams.ca/


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


Keywords
healthfreedomagriculturefarmingglobalistsgoldunited nationssilverbankingbill gateschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylortruckersdigitalcentral bankscurrencieswefsaskatchewanncicbdcchp talksjohn graffliving streamsskpoli
