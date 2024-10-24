CHP Talks: John Graff—The End of Banking?

October 23, 2024: My guest this week is John Graff, Saskatchewan farmer, Bible teacher, consultant to various world leaders and community advocate for sound policies regarding money, agriculture, sovereignty, nutrition, health and a myriad of other topics. In this episode, we discuss the intentions of globalist billionaires and institutions to manipulate Canadians into CBDC’s (Central Bank Digital Currencies) and why they have been forced to delay that implementation. We also discuss strategies to develop a parallel economy using physical gold and silver as currencies that hold their value in a time of inflation.





