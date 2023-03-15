© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.03.15 The Middle East, which accounts for 80% of the world's oil supply, is already controlled by the CCP. The CCP’s involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war would be a disaster for the West. Xi, the dying emperor’s ambition is to become the world leader.
占全球石油供应80%的中东，已经被中共控制。共产党参加俄乌战争对西方来讲是灾难。习死皇的野心就是要当世界老大。