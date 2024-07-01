PRESIDENT DONALD JOHN TRUMP REMOVED FROM HOME ALONE 2 CAMEO 🥔☢🔥 REPLACED WITH TATERTOT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a testament to the levels of spitefulness to which can be reached; in Canada, Trump's cameo in the film Home Alone 2 was removed:
https://finance.yahoo.com/video/home-alone-2-trump-scene-213709064.html
https://www.cnn.com/videos/media/2019/12/27/home-alone-2-canada-trump-scene-fox-business-bts-lead-vpx.cnn
VfB says - why not go full potato and replace him with TaterTot 🤣
