Worker Alive Trapped in mountain of Rubble After Bangkok Skyscraper Collapse
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
108 views • 5 months ago

Worker Trapped Under Rubble After Bangkok Skyscraper Collapse.

Adding: 

Five out of twenty children who were previously trapped in a school building collapse in Myanmar have been found dead, according to Eleven Media Group.

Adding: 

Myanmar Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 20, Over 200 Injured

At least 20 people have been killed and more than 200 injured in Myanmar following a powerful earthquake, according to The New York Times, citing a hospital in Mandalay.

Ruins of a destroyed Mandalay temple, with historical sites being the most affected. Local authorities have declared a state of emergency.


