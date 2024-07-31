Macron Launches Satanic Attack On Biblical Christianity-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 29 2024

For the past 7 years, we’ve been showing you the myriad qualifications that French president Emmanuel Macron seems to possess in relation to the possibility of him being, or becoming, the biblical man of sin. To date, our Emmanuel Macron archives are filled to overflowing with evidence we’ve gathered to support that claim. But on last Friday evening, Macron stepped up his game so much that now the entire world got the chance to see the works of his father, the Devil. It’s not a secret any longer. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we show you the dark and demonic aspects of the XXXIII Olympic Games currently taking place in Paris right now. The International Olympic Committee has issued an apology that is one of the most-insincere ‘apologies’ it’s possible for a human being to make. The funny thing is, though, these highly-offensive things that took place were not things related to satanism in general, in the abstract, not by a long shot. The things which Emmanuel Macron ordered, had built and launched, were precision attacks on biblical Christianity, Jesus Christ and the Bible. It was the spiritual equivalent of Adolf Hitler invading Poland to formally start WWII. On this episode, we present to you our candidate for the biblical man of sin, Emmanuel Macron, and what that means regarding the end times prophetic timeline. Also, we bring you the coming regional war between Israel and Lebanon that just may break out in real-time during this live Podcast. The front lines of the end times is on fire today, and we bring it all to you in glorious Last Days technicolor!