DOCTOR EXPLAINS HOW THE VACCINATED HAVE CHANGED THOSE JABBED.

Dr. Michael Nehls, distinguished author of The Indoctrinated Brain, talks with Naomi and describes his research and findings on the effects of mRNA on cognitive function, including damage to autobiographical memory and how people`s personalities are being diminished. It appears that this would also make it easier for the main-stream-media to indoctrinate thinking patterns and instill new thought narratives. Programming individuals for control. This is destroying humanity, we can see already how it has affected the people we know, how they are changing and how it is nearly impossible to get them to question anything. This video explains what we see happening right before our eyes.
Source: Stand Up for Truth
