NATE BIGZ - VERSACE SHADES
E1T1 Enterprises
E1T1 Enterprises
18 views • 08/02/2023

✨ @ae1t1_enterprises presents @natebigz rocking and clocking Versace Shades like Biggie🔥 official video in NYC dedicated to the “Culture” of Hip Hop   promoting the knowledge of the “Maroons Agenda”. ✨💯


✨Big Shout to the flyest Videographer in BMORE @miqueonthemix we making magic 🪄


Happy 50 Anniversary to HIP HoP 🎤🎊


New “Fiero”🎵 single now streaming on all Platforms!💿✨💯


New “NEO: The Black Messiah”🎵 single now streaming on all Platforms!💿✨💯


MAGNIFICENT 7 Album 💿 out now on all platforms 💯


Neo Renaissance 🎤 Album out now on all platforms 💯


Turtle Power 🥷 🎤 single out now on all platforms 💯


NO LOSSES 🎤 out now on all platforms 💯


God’s Gift by Nate Boston on Amazon and Kindle : https://www.amazon.com/Gods-Gift-Teac...


All is One ☝🏿


All is well 👍🏿


Each One ☝🏿


Teach One ☝🏿


To Know Thy Self


To Attain Victory ✌🏿


Because our Dynamix is Metaphysical ✨♾


✨💯💯💯💯💯💯💯

biggieshadesversace
