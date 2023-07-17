🚨 Dr. Fauci + 13 NIH officials, unlawfully made decisions over $26 billion of grants

🚨House Committee Accuses Fauci and Other Health Officials of Unlawfully Granting $26 Billion of Taxpayer Money – Alleges Fauci was Never Reappointed as NIH Director





🚨 We have uncovered that @SecBecerra failed to follow the Constitution and the law to reappoint top NIH officials when their terms expired in December 2021.





As a result, 14 NIH officials held unlawful positions and exercised authority they didn’t have.





Dr. Fauci was in a position, along with 13 other @NIH officials, making decisions over $26 billion of grants without a lawful appointment.





They have not been accountable to Congress or the American people. We're continuing to demand that @SecBecerra answer our questions





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/house-committee-accuses-fauci-other-health-officials-unlawfully/