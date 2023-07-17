🚨 Dr. Fauci + 13 NIH officials, unlawfully made decisions over $26 billion of grants

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨House Committee Accuses Fauci and Other Health Officials of Unlawfully Granting $26 Billion of Taxpayer Money – Alleges Fauci was Never Reappointed as NIH Director
🚨 We have uncovered that @SecBecerra failed to follow the Constitution and the law to reappoint top NIH officials when their terms expired in December 2021.
As a result, 14 NIH officials held unlawful positions and exercised authority they didn’t have.
Dr. Fauci was in a position, along with 13 other @NIH officials, making decisions over $26 billion of grants without a lawful appointment.
They have not been accountable to Congress or the American people. We're continuing to demand that @SecBecerra answer our questions
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/house-committee-accuses-fauci-other-health-officials-unlawfully/