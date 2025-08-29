BIG WINS FOR HEALTH FREEDOM IN TEXAS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jackie Schlegel, Founder and Executive Director of Texans for Medical Freedom, shares her latest victory, the signing of the MAHA bill alongside Texas Governor Abbott, and highlights a landmark legislative session that delivered ten major wins, from holding vaccine manufacturers accountable for injuries to ensuring clean, healthy school lunches. Plus, discover how you can support these critical efforts at the upcoming annual Grassroots Event Gala.