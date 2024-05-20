POWER SHIFT! - RUSSIA & CHINA'S NEW WORLD ORDER! - BRICS To Replace Dollar! - What You Need To Know

FIND TIM PICCIOTT HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the massive financial powershift we are witnessing as the Great Reset takes hold.

BRICS is to release their new world reserve currency to destroy the dollar this year and recently Vladimir Putin met with Xi Jinping in China as a matter of symbolism regarding the future of the world order.

Countless countries including Saudi Arabia which of course represents the "Petro Dollar" system have left the dollar to join BRICS. This is all by design. The US military world order is collapsing, the dollar is worthless and we're seeing demoralization of the west come to a breaking point. It only makes sense that they will now shift into an even more totalitarian technocracy than previously. This is indeed the "New World Order" and don't forget that Klaus Schwab has said himself, the role model for the Great Reset is China. That's why China has been propped up for decades as a guinea pig state for technocracy.

Zimbabwe following hyperinflation began using the dollar nearly a decade ago. Now, Zimbabwe is shifting into a gold backed currency and leaving the dollar. Many other countries are expected to follow.

Meanwhile, where is the gold being held? Most likely, most gold backed currencies worldwide will not have the evidence of gold, just numbers on a computer and this will help the new order roll out CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies).

In fact, a recent speaker at the World Economic Forum claimed that utilizing the fear surround "covid" in 2020 to 2022 helped normalize people to the use of CBDCs later. This is an open admittance that not only are the two things connected but both of the things are brought forward using manufactured fear.

In this video, we break down how this affects your money, what we can expect to see in the short term and what we can do about it.





