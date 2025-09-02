🚨Putin meets Slovakia's PM Robert Fico in Beijing - EU hates this

Russia remains reliable energy supplier - Putin at meeting with Fico

Key Putin's statements:

🟠 Slovak companies continue to successfully operate in Russian market, which is beneficial for economy of Slovakia

Key Fico's statements:

🟠 Slovakia will continue cooperation with Russia in the field of protection of war memorials

🟠 Fico will discuss inadmissibility of attacks on energy infrastructure at meeting with Zelensky on Sep 5

🟠 Putin-Trump meeting was "a big step forward"