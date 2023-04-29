X22 REPORT Ep. 3057b - Assets Are In Place, It Will Send A Signal To Others, I Will Win, Sum Of All Fear

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3057b - April 28, 2023

The [DS] is now panicking and they are desperately trying to get control of the narrative, this is failing. RFK is now red pilling the D's, the majority of the country will be awake and thinking logically when it all goes down. Scavino sends a message with, the song is from Sum of All Fears, Nessum Dorma. The people will be brought the precipice and at that point Trump will push peace and the assets will released to round up the foot soldiers. When dawn comes, Trump will win, he will win, he will win and the people will win.



