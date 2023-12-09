The Teaching Mass, Part 3 - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.117 with Fr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Dec 7, 2023





In this third and final episode explaining the different parts of the holy sacrifice of the Catholic Mass, Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, concludes the Liturgy of the Eucharist with the distribution of Holy Communion, informing you about each line of the Mass - what it means, why we do it, and how it is scriptural.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 117: The Teaching Mass (Part 3) Liturgy of the Eucharist.





