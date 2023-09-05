BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Decentralize.TV - Episode 12 - Sep 5, 2023 - ACE OF COINS - John Jay Singleton reveals cryptocurrency TAXATION secrets the IRS hopes you never learn
Brighteon (official)
Brighteon (official)Checkmark Icon
64 views • 09/07/2023

In this latest episode from Decentralize TV, John Jay Singleton from ACE OF COINS reveals the truth about cryptocurrency taxation that the IRS (and most accountants) hope you never learn. I you want to keep the legal gains from crypto assets, this is a must-listen interview. Learn more at AceOfCoins.com

Keywords
bitcoincryptocurrencyprivacyirstaxationmoneygoldtaxessilverfinancedollarsmonerojohn jay singletonace of coinstax forms
