The Ultimate Sin-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JUNE 21 2023

Astounding Parallels Between Eve and the Church, and simple explanation of How Our Sinless Savior Could Be Born of a Sinful Woman. Victory over Sin Comes Not by Addressing It Directly, But by Fellowship and Communion with Our Lord Jesus Christ Who Only Can Cleanse Us from Our Sins. The Ultimate Sin Is a Direct Sin Against God--It Is the Faith of a Fool.