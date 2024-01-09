Hell-Bent On War

[P]resident [Bidan] is pushing the U.S. to war and no one can talk him out of it.





Redpill: Is This Narrative Being Used To Expose A False Flag Plot?

* Patriots are ending a belligerent occupation according to military rule of law.

* Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin & Donald Trump are white hats — and there are no more nukes.

* The Earth alliance is executing a worldwide sting operation against the cabal i.e. belligerent occupiers.

* We are larping a movie with puppeted actors.

* This is a continuity-of-government situation being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual and Manual For Courts-Martial.

* The fog of war is no joke and battle fatigue is real.

* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final act.





The full segment is linked below.





Redacted News | Biden Pushing U.S. To War With Lebanon & Iran (8 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/u2WnxkT-Yfg