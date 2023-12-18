Antichrist Army Sniper Kills Christians Inside Gaza Church

Yemen’s Houthi militia attacked two commercial ships in the Red Sea with drones on Monday. A Houthi spokesman identified the vessels as the Panama-flagged MSC Clara and the Norwegian owned Swan Atlantic. The Houthis said the ships were attacked because they failed to respond to calls from the group to stop their movement through the Red Sea. The Houthis say they have been attacking vessels on the Red Sea with links to Israel in protest of the Jewish State’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. World War 3 is heating up and expanding. TruNews has the details for you.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/18/2023





