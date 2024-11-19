Update at 79 Days of Hunger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In which I describe the progress I have made so far on the four goals I have set for this hunger strike and remind the 8.2 billion monkeys on this planet that even though they have made common cause to stop me, God has other plans and Sanctum is emerging effortlessly despite the terrible conditions imposed on me.