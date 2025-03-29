❗️MN home consumed by flames in plane crash, early afternoon today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Plane crash in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, this afternoon, (around 12:30?)
Brooklyn Park home consumed by flames after plane crash.
FAA officials say the plane, a SOCATA TBM7, which is a single-engine business aircraft, departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was bound for Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis.
Officials at the scene said no one inside the house was injured.
Above description, partial from Fox (not much more known yet).
https://www.fox29.com/news/plane-crashes-brooklyn-park-house-engulfed-flames