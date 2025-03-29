❗️MN home consumed by flames in plane crash, early afternoon today

❗️Plane crash in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, this afternoon, (around 12:30?)

Brooklyn Park home consumed by flames after plane crash.

FAA officials say the plane, a SOCATA TBM7, which is a single-engine business aircraft, departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was bound for Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis.

Officials at the scene said no one inside the house was injured.

