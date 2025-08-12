Prosperity to Deception: Part One 🙌

In 2 Chronicles 7, Solomon dedicates the temple, and the glory of the Lord fills the house. It’s a moment of pure worship, sacrifice, and God’s blessing — a season of prosperity that came from obedience. 🙌

But history shows how quickly prosperity can lead to complacency. By the time of Ezekiel 13, the people had turned from truth to false visions and flattering words. The prophets declared “peace” when destruction was coming. The walls were crumbling, but they covered them with whitewash instead of repairing the foundation.





💡 Warning: Blessing can become a breeding ground for deception when we stop seeking God, when we listen to comforting lies instead of the convicting truth.





God calls us not just to rejoice in His glory, but to guard against the decay that comes from drifting away from Him. Stay anchored in His Word, keep your heart humble, and don’t be swayed by voices that tickle the ear but starve the soul.





