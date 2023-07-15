© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
an0maly Ron DeSantis Says He Will Ban Central Bank Digital Currencies On Day One If He Wins
An0maly - News Analysis & Hip-hop @An0malyhiphophttps://www.facebook.com/An0malyMusic/videos/1329684124620768
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKV3YlqCMxY&t
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iKV3YlqCMxY/
https://rumble.com/v304nmp-ron-desantis-says-he-will-ban-central-bank-digital-currencies-on-day-one-if.html
Ron DeSantis Says He Will Ban Central Bank Digital Currencies On Day One If He Wins!