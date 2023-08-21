BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Breaking: Texas -Hazmat and Firefighters are at a Fire at a Fertilizer Food Plant. Chemicals leaking
410 views • 08/21/2023

Jim Crenshaw


Aug 21, 2023


Currently Hazmat crews, in collaboration with multiple fire agencies, are actively battling a massive fire at the American Plant Food Corporation fertilizer plant located in Bartlett Texas. Authorities have established a secure perimeter extending half a mile from the affected location due to fear of a possible explosion.


Chemicals inside the plant is reported to be leaking which is releasing toxic smoke officials say the fertilizer plant has sustained extensive damage due to the fire. As a precautionary measure, officials are strongly advising all individuals to refrain from entering the vicinity of the incident.


Wanna bet they tell everyone to "shelter in place". Terrorists and murderers. More disruption to the food chain.

Source: RawsAlerts


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/vGihgDzvKTqG

texasfirehazmattoxic smokefirefightersbartlettjim crenshawfertilizer plantchemicals leakingamerican plant food corporationpossible explosion
