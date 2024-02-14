CBS Catherine Herridge fired! Here's one of her segments before departure

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catherine Herridge · Retired Army General Tony Thomas, who led the Special Operations Command, said he believes there's a "lack of strategy" when it comes to taking on adversaries in the Middle East. Full interview aired Feb 9
@CBS_Herridge on the CBS News stream prime time.