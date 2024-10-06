© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
All dental anesthetics now seem to have graphene oxide in them, as tested by many independent labs like by Dr David Nixons', LaQuinta Columna and others.
Dr Nixon said they're adding them to all injectables like those in cosmetics (like botox etc) and most likely to all local anesthetics.
We don't have any info if they're adding them to general anesthesia as well as IV bags... but highly possible.
Using magnets to keep the graphene at the bottom of the vial before using only the part that is clean is the only way to use it. As demonstrated in the video.
Source @Dr. Vernon Coleman
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/