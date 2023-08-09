BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US High School Volleyball Featuring: Katherine Scherer- Class of 2024
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
21 views • 08/09/2023

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube Volleyball


Featured Course:
Play Better Volleyball Hitting featuring Coach Santiago Restrepo
https://bit.ly/CoachTubeVB0823

Today we feature a high-energy prospect who can dominate at the net.
On our coaches corner we get some team setting and hitting tips from the great Santiago Restrepo. Enjoy!

Video Credits:
Katherine Scherer- Class of 2024
Katherine Scherer
@katherinescherer658
https://www.youtube.com/@katherinescherer658

Play Better Volleyball - Hitting - Quick Attack - Coach Santiago Restrepo
SportVideos
@sportdvds
https://bit.ly/CoachTubeVB0823
https://www.youtube.com/@sportdvds

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun.
US Sports Net!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
volleyballvolleyball coachncaa volleyballvolleyball recruitingussportsnetworkussportsradio
