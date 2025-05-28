Israel bombed Sana’a Airport, Yemeni Pres Mahdi al-Mashat issued a stark warning from the tarmac

💥🇾🇪 Israel bombed Sana'a International Airport in Yemen again. Reportedly the last operational Airbus A320 was destroyed in the strike. (photo, thumbnail)

✈️ After Israel bombed Sana’a Airport, Yemeni President Mahdi al-Mashat issued a stark warning from the tarmac:

“The shelters will not be safe for you from now on. So manage your affairs accordingly, and know that your government cannot protect you.

And your government knows exactly what I mean by these words.”

He also warned airlines still flying into Ben Gurion Airport.