Union City, NJ Commissioner meeting. Mayor Brian Stack Should Be In Prison for Crimes - 1-7-25
ChristianWarrior
ChristianWarrior
4 followers
1
29 views • 6 months ago

THIS TWISTED SYSTEM YOU’VE CREATED IS ONE THAT NEEDS TO BE EXPOSED.

YOU HAVE TURNED UNION CITY NEW JERSEY INTO A RAPE CAGE. YOU HAVE TURNED THIS CITY INTO A FORTRESS FOR PREDATORS. ALLEGED RAPE OF FEMALE POLICE DISPATCHER.

The entire Board needs to be FIRED. The distance is ridiculous. They are NOT listening to the people. They are speaking while their microphones are off so that the people cant hear them. The people are not given a microphone during public discussions.



Credits to Leroy Truth Investigations & Jersey Watcher

