❗️"Bury me next to my sister. I kiss all of you, I hope you are alive and healthy"

Russian fighters from "Akhmat" have begun evacuating the bodies of dead civilians in Martynovka, Kursk region, and found an elderly woman's diary about life under occupation addressed to her family.

Adding more description later, couldn't find the long version in English:

From the diary of an old woman found dead in the village of Martynovka in the Kursk region, which was under the occupation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for a long time. Tatyana Sergeevna Vaskova, born on July 25, 1947, died of hunger and cold at home:

"Today is October 20th, the temperature is 6 degrees in the hut. I am alive."

"Today is October 26, it's still warm, 7 degrees outside, but you can't go outside, they're flying around with a camera, dropping bombs... I go to bed at 5-6 o'clock. I live in a real hell."

"I will write how I lived, slept in a barn under a table... Every day I ask for death. I moved from the barn to the hut, I will lie on the bed, there is no clock. Then I lay under the bed."

"There has been nothing for 12 days."

“I forgive you everything, and you forgive me for being like this, I should have gone, but I was a fool and didn’t go.”

“Lena, come back after the war, find at least a bone, bury it next to Sveta, put up a cross and a photograph.”

"It's three degrees above zero in the hut, the end is coming soon. I wish you to be alive and well. I've lived many years, although not well. All the windows are broken, the slate is falling from the shed, and the hut will leak."

"Farewell, children, we will not see each other again, neither will I see you, nor will you see me, kisses to all."

"Lena, Dima, take care of each other. Lena, don't cry, your parents and husbands are dying, nothing can be done."

"The wind is strong, it's cold. I think, at least I would rather die and not suffer. Died, since I didn't live very well, but 77 years."