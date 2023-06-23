𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐦 - 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐰𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐲 𝐓𝐨 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝

Hans Wilhelm is a mystic, author, and illustrator of over 200 books for all ages, including some with Byron Katie. His books have sold over 40 million copies and have been translated into 30 languages.





Hans has recently created over 130 short YouTube videos in which he visually explains the spiritual laws of the universe. In these videos, you can watch him draw the laws' dynamics and see how all the dots connect.





This absolutely unique visual presentation has made his videos so successful that over 18 million viewers have watched them. The videos are also available for free on www.LIFEexplained.com.





Hans says, “My wish is to inspire viewers to explore spirituality and look at their life's bigger-picture perspective. When we see how everything fits together, and there are no mistakes, we will begin to grasp the perfection and the Love that is the foundation of everything.”





Website: www.LIFEexplained.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lifeexplainedvideos









