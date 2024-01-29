ANNA PEREZ: OPERATION APPEASE ISRAEL IS IN FULL EFFECT!

For some reason, Elon Musk just visited Auschwitz with Ben Shapiro and spoke at the European Jewish Association conference. Meanwhile, the US and UK are already at war with the Houthis. Anything to keep Israel happy!
